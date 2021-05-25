On June 1, Algerian Airlines will gradually resume flights to 4 countries, after a suspension that lasted more than 15 months due to the Corona pandemic.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, published by the Algerian News Agency, indicated that, from June 1, “three weekly flights to and from France (two flights to and from Paris, and one to and from Marseille) will be guaranteed by the Algerian Airlines company.”

“The Algerian airlines company will also guarantee a weekly flight to and from each of the following countries: Turkey (Istanbul), Spain (Barcelona), Tunisia (Tunis),” he added.

Millions of Algerians abroad were forced to cope with a decision taken on March 17, 2020, to close the borders and suspend commercial flights and cruises.

Since that time, the authorities organized trips to return their citizens, which made them conditional, but they were suspended on the first of March due to the emergence of the British variant of the Corona virus at the end of February in Algeria.

The authorities had indicated on May 18 that the land borders would remain closed, while air traffic would resume from the first of June.