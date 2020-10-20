A scene of jubilation to welcome one of theirs: Brahim Laalami, figure of the Hirak – the Algerian protest in the street for a year and a half -, was released from prison following a reduced sentence on August 30. He had been sentenced to 18 months in prison for “insulting an official”. But, a few days later, he was again arrested and imprisoned.

Like Brahim Laalami, dozens of them are victims of repression in the country. “There has been a hardening of the repression in Algeria in recent months, especially since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Arrests are increasing, sometimes for simple publications on Facebook “, describes Mustapha Bendjama, Algerian journalist. To silence the protest, demonstrations were banned and several journalists were arrested.