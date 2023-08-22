The radio said: “France is preparing to implement its threats to the military council in Niger related to military intervention in the event of failure to release President Mohamed Bazoum.”

She added, “Algeria, which has always been against the use of force, did not respond to the French request to cross Algerian airspace in order to attack Niger, and its response was strict and clear.”

On the other hand, the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) rejected a proposal by Niger’s ruling military junta to hold elections within 3 years of the July coup, which would prolong the political impasse that could lead to military intervention if no agreement is reached.

And seeks “ECOWAS” and other international powers to find diplomatic solutions to the July 26 coup in Niger, the seventh in West and Central Africa in 3 years.

But after refusing several attempts at dialogue, ECOWAS turned to revitalizing a regional force that military leaders said was ready to deploy if the talks failed.

The Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs had previously expressed its regret at what it described as “giving precedence to the military option” in the Niger crisis, stressing that there are still opportunities for a political solution that have not been exhausted, and warning of the danger of military interventions.

This came in an official statement published by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in which it said: