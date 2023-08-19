This came in an official statement published by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, in which it said:
- Algeria deeply regrets giving priority to resorting to violence rather than the path of a political and negotiated solution that would allow the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.
- Indeed, Algeria remains firmly convinced that this negotiated political solution is still possible.
- The paths that can lead to a peaceful solution have not yet been taken, and all opportunities have not yet been exhausted.
- The history of the region proves conclusively that military interventions have brought more problems than solutions.
- Algeria calls on all parties to abide by the values of restraint, wisdom and prudence, which all require giving the highest priority to a negotiated political solution to the existing constitutional crisis.
- Algeria warns against entering the region into a spiral of violence, the dire consequences of which cannot be predicted.
