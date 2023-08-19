This came in an official statement published by the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, in which it said:

Algeria deeply regrets giving priority to resorting to violence rather than the path of a political and negotiated solution that would allow the restoration of constitutional order in Niger.

Indeed, Algeria remains firmly convinced that this negotiated political solution is still possible.

The paths that can lead to a peaceful solution have not yet been taken, and all opportunities have not yet been exhausted.

The history of the region proves conclusively that military interventions have brought more problems than solutions.

Algeria calls on all parties to abide by the values ​​of restraint, wisdom and prudence, which all require giving the highest priority to a negotiated political solution to the existing constitutional crisis.

Algeria warns against entering the region into a spiral of violence, the dire consequences of which cannot be predicted.