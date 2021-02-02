Today, Tuesday, the Ministry of Health in Algeria monitored 263 new cases of the new Corona virus during the last 24 hours, an increase of 24 cases over the previous day, bringing the total number of cases to 107,841, since the first case was discovered in the country at the end of February 2020.

Jamal Forar, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of Coronavirus, announced in the daily press meeting that 4 new deaths had been recorded, one more than yesterday, bringing the total deaths to 2898. He also pointed to the recovery of 202 new cases, raising the number of identical patients To heal to 73 thousand and 792.