Today, Monday, an official in the Algerian Ministry of Health announced that 259 new cases of the new Corona virus had been detected, during the last 24 hours, an increase of 37 cases over the previous day’s outcome, bringing the total number of infections to 104,092.

Jamal Forar, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, revealed in the daily press meeting that 4 new deaths were recorded, one less than yesterday, bringing the total deaths to 2840.

Vorar highlighted that 193 new cases have recovered, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 70,807.