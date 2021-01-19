Today, Tuesday, an official in the Algerian Ministry of Health revealed that 249 new cases of the new Corona virus had been detected during the last 24 hours, with 10 cases retreating from yesterday’s outcome, bringing the total number of infections to 104,341.

Jamal Forar, the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, announced in the daily press briefing that 3 new deaths were recorded, down one case from the previous day, bringing the total deaths to 2843 and indicating the similarity of 183 new cases of recovery, which raises the number of infected people who have recovered from Epidemic to 70 thousand and 993.