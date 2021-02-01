Today, Monday, the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algeria announced the monitoring of 239 new cases of the new Corona virus that causes the disease (Covid 19) during the last 24 hours, an increase of 22 cases from the outcome of the previous day, bringing the total number of infections to 107578.

Jamal Forar, the spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, revealed in the daily press briefing that 3 new deaths were monitored, the same as yesterday’s outcome, bringing the total deaths to 2894.

Forar also pointed to the recovery of 186 new cases, bringing the number of patients who recovered to 73,530, while there are 29 patients in intensive care.

And Algeria had received earlier in the day 50 thousand doses of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca vaccine against Corona virus, after it received last Friday a similar quantity of the Russian “Sputnik in” vaccine.