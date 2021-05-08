Today, Saturday, the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algeria announced the monitoring of 208 new cases of the new Corona virus that causes “Covid-19” disease during the last 24 hours, a decrease of 11 cases from the outcome of the previous day, bringing the total number of cases to 123,900

In a statement, the Ministry stated that 6 new deaths were recorded due to infection with the virus, a decrease of two cases from yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths to 3 thousand and 321.

The ministry indicated that 131 new cases had recovered, bringing the number of people who have recovered from the epidemic in Algeria to 86,280.