Today, Monday, the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform in Algeria monitored 183 new cases of the new Corona virus during the last 24 hours, 15 cases retreating from the previous day’s outcome, bringing the total to 110,894.

Jamal Furar, the spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, revealed that 4 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total number of deaths to 2,943.

Vorar also indicated that 196 new cases have recovered, bringing the number of people who have recovered to 76,228.