Today, Tuesday, the Algerian Ministry of Health announced that 175 new cases of the new Corona virus were recorded, 8 cases retreating from the previous day’s outcome, bringing the total number of cases to 111,69.

Jamal Furar, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of Coronavirus, stated in the daily press meeting that two new deaths were recorded, two cases less than yesterday, Monday, bringing the total deaths to 2,945.

He also indicated that 162 new cases had recovered, bringing the number of recovered patients to 76,390.