Today, Thursday, the Algerian Ministry of Health announced the registration of 171 new cases of the new Corona virus during the last 24 hours, a decrease of 7 cases from yesterday’s outcome, bringing the total number of infections to 111,418.

Jamal Forar, spokesman for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of Coronavirus, stated in the daily press summary that 3 new deaths were detected, one more case than the previous day’s outcome, bringing the total deaths to 2950.

Vorar pointed out that 151 new cases have recovered, bringing the number of patients who have recovered to 76,730. While there are 18 injured in intensive care.