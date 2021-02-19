Pleasant surprise that the Algerians who no longer expect anything from power, remain ready to find the streets to revive the Hirak, thanks to a significant decline in the pandemic on the territory. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune orders the release of prisoners of conscience. ” I signed a presidential decree to pardon a group of detainees, about 30 people, who were finally sentenced, and others, who were not sentenced. In total, between 55 and 60 people who will join their families, from tonight or tomorrow », He specifies in a speech to the nation delivered Thursday, February 18. At the time of writing, the names of those concerned are not known. Concurring sources, however, suggest that these are people convicted or awaiting condemnation for having expressed ideas, made critical judgments on the regime and the leaders. All are victims of police stalking on social networks and of a blind justice quick to distribute charges for the least fanciful. The most common being “offense to the President of the Republic”, “contempt of body”, “publication of false information”. Accusations that illustrate the desire to stifle the slightest breath of expression. The journalist Khaled Drareni, sentenced to two imprisonment, would appear among these men and women now free. Has President Tebboune really decided to lead the country on the path to democracy? Is he only trying to defuse the resumption of the protest on the eve of the Hirak’s birthday, February 22? Algerians will be fixed in the near future. Encouraging sign: the announcement, in the same speech, of the dissolution of the National Assembly. The measure was eagerly awaited by public opinion. Money, and especially dirty money, was the engine of the electoral machine. The parties supporting Bouteflika’s regime (FLN, RND) have benefited greatly, with fraud doing the rest to give them comfortable scores. The practice has been ingrained in the system for decades. Tebboune says he wants to cause a rupture. ” I made the decision to dissolve the National People’s Congress and we will go directly to elections that will be held safe from dirty money or not. He said. ” Young people must integrate political institutions, and we will help them, taking charge of a large part of the electoral campaign “. Badly elected, in view of the very low participation (39,93), the Head of State confirms his quest for legitimacy by sending a message to civil society and more particularly to youth. The cabinet reshuffle is the other rather reassuring announcement. She was also eagerly awaited. ” I listen to citizens’ criticisms (…), and I have heard your call. For that, within 48 hours at most, there will be a government reshuffle that I will announce tomorrow or the day after tomorrow. », Promised the president. The latter also spoke about the pandemic, announcing that Algeria is preparing to produce the sputnik V vaccine. ” We came to an agreement with our Russian friends to manufacture the vaccine in Algeria (…). We will benefit our neighbors, our African friends and ourselves “. Tebboune finally welcomed the Geneva agreement concluded by the Libyans for a transitional executive. At least one thing is certain, the presidential speech is timely. The abusive detentions of Hirak activists are provoking more and more indignation. The recent revelations on the torture of which the young Walid Nekiche was victim in the hands of barbouzes have upset public opinion. The cup is full. Added to this is unemployment, especially among young people, and the rise in the prices of basic necessities. The climate is explosive. Tebboune speaks of the “original and blessed” Hirak who saved Algeria. Public opinion will not fail to remember this.