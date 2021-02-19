Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune on Thursday (February 18th) made a gesture of appeasement by pardoning detainees at Hirak, on the eve of the second anniversary of this popular uprising, and calling for early elections to face the crisis hitting the country.



“The ‘blessed Hirak’ saved Algeria. I decided to grant presidential pardon to about thirty people for whom a court decision had been handed down as well as to others for whom no verdict has yet been made. between 55 and 60 people will join their family from tonight or tomorrow “ Abdelmadjid Tebboune, president Speech to the Nation

The Minister of Communication and government spokesman, Ammar Belhimer, had repeated on several occasions that“there are no prisoners of conscience in Algeria”. SAccording to the National Committee for the Liberation of Prisoners (CNLD), a support association, some 70 people are currently in prison in connection with Hirak and / or individual freedoms. Prosecutions based in at least 90% of cases on publications critical of the authorities on social networks. In a tweet (in Arabic), the presidency clarified that the pardon was for “perpetrators of crimes related to information and communication technologies”, without disclosing any names.

رئيس الجمهورية السيد عبد المجيد تبون يعلن في خطاب للأمة قبل قليل, عفوا رئاسيا عن عدد من مرتكبي الجرائم المتصلة بتقنيات الاعلام والاتصال, كما يعلن عن حل المجلس الشعبي الوطني, وتعديل الحكومة, والشروع في إنشاء المجلس الأعلى للشباب والمرصد الوطني للمجتمع المدني والمحكمة الدستورية. – Algerian Presidency رئاسة الجمهورية الجزائرية (@AlgPresidency) February 18, 2021

The announcement comes on the eve of the second anniversary of the unprecedented popular uprising on February 22, 2019, which forced ex-strongman Abdelaziz Bouteflika to relinquish a fifth presidential term and step down. Calls to demonstrate Monday, February 22 throughout Algeria are circulating on social networks. “Summary of Tebboune’s announcements this evening: release (and not rehabilitation) of prisoners of conscience who in any case have nothing to do in prison in return for letting Tebboune carry out the regime’s safeguarding agenda”, reacted for example a certain Karim on Twitter.

Abdelmadjid Tebboune has also decided to “dissolve the National People’s Congress (APN) to call for elections”, saying wish “to open its doors to the youth”. “Young people must have political weight”, he insisted, in a keynote speech 25 minutes. Calling on the same youth, he announced the forthcoming establishment of a Supreme Youth Council and the National Observatory of Civil Society.

The legislative elections, scheduled for 2022, should take place by June, at the latest in September. The ballot will take place on the basis of a new electoral law which will be promulgated by ordinance since Parliament has been dissolved. This law notably sets the rules for financing and controlling electoral campaigns. Thus, it is forbidden for any candidate to receive donations in cash or in kind from a foreign state or from a natural or legal person of foreign nationality. The extent of the scandal of the secret financing of electoral campaigns was revealed during the recent trials of former Algerian leaders and bosses close to the Bouteflika clan, convicted of corruption.

The Algerian President has also announced a cabinet reshuffle “within 48 hours at most”. “This reshuffle will concern sectors which record deficits in their management felt by citizens and ourselves”, he assured. On the day of his departure for Berlin for treatment, Abdelmadjid Tebboune publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with the action of the government of Abdelaziz Djerad. Returning a week ago from Germany, where he was being treated for post-Covid complications, he has since had consultations with six political parties, including opposition formations. The Head of State, however, did not receive the two majority parties in Parliament, the National Liberation Front (FLN) and the RND (National Democratic Rally), very unpopular due to their proximity to ex-President Bouteflika. and his clan.

Regarding the health crisis, President Tebboune welcomed the management of the Covid-19 pandemic by the authorities and confirmed that Algeria, in agreement with Russia, should locally produce the Sputnik V vaccine. country officially has 111,418 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 2,950 deaths. At the international level, the Head of State called for the organization of a self-determination referendum in Western Sahara, former Spanish territory disputed by Morocco and the Sahrawi separatists, “the last colony in Africa”, according to him.