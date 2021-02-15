Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune returned to the country on Friday February 12, after a long stay for treatment in Germany following a Covid-19 infection. Its reappearance revives the political class, hitherto lethargic. The leaders of six political parties, including the Islamists and the Front of Socialist Forces (FFS), were received by the Head of State. According to the statements of each other, the latter would consider dissolving the Assembly in the coming days. There is also talk of a cabinet reshuffle. The FFS claims to have mentioned the essential release of prisoners of conscience, an emergency measure of appeasement on the eve of the second anniversary of the hirak. The Rally for Culture and Democracy (RCD), the Workers’ Party (PT) and the Democratic and Social Movement (MDS) were not contacted by the presidency. Tebboune did not invite either the FLN and the RND, supporters of the regime in Bouteflika’s time. Relieved not to live in an atmosphere of power vacuum, Algerians are faced with rising prices, youth unemployment and the hardship that accompanies the pandemic. The French-speaking daily El Watan headline on cancer treatment scarcity that puts children in ” between life and death “. N. T.