This February 18, the President of Algeria, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, announced that he will reorganize the government and dissolve Parliament to call early elections, thus paving the way to meet some of the demands of the pro-democracy Hirak movement. Precisely, the president also ordered the release of between 55 and 60 activists from that group who were imprisoned for demonstrating against the former ruler Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

“I have decided to dissolve the National People’s Congress to call money-free elections, whether due to corruption or not, and to open the doors to young people,” Tebboune said in an address.

The president did not set a date for the new legislative elections, but encouraged young people to run for public office and promised to cover the costs of his campaign, without giving further details.

The current Legislative was elected in May 2017 for a term of five years. However, those elections were marred by accusations of massive fraud, especially against the majority parties National Liberation Front (FLN) and National Group for Democracy, which supported former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika. Former FLN leader Djamel Ould Abbas is in prison for illegal campaign finance.

On the other hand, the head of state announced that he will reorganize the government, replacing the ministers who “did not fulfill their responsibilities”, without specifying who. The measure will be carried out “within the next 48 hours at most,” he said.

Precisely, a new parliament and giving a greater voice to young people were some of the demands of the Hirak protest movement, which celebrated its second anniversary on Tuesday. So far, many protesters have called Tebboune’s gestures superficial and maintain that he is part of the long-standing political elite they reject. And it is that, although the president took office on December 19, 2019, he was a former ally of the president before him and who ruled for 20 continuous years.

Presidential pardon for dozens of imprisoned pro-democracy activists

Tebboune also reported that it issued a pardon for dozens of jailed activists from the Hirak protest movement, as his government tries to stop renewed protests. The demonstrations were strengthened with the return to the streets after about a year without leaving due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I decided to grant the presidential pardon to some thirty people, for whom a (judicial) decision had already been taken and others for whom a verdict had not been reached. Between 55 and 60 people will join their families from tonight or tomorrow “, assured the president.

According to figures from this group, more than 70 people are currently in prison in relation to popular protests or the claim of individual freedoms.

This week, Amnesty International called again for the release of the prisoners of opinion and denounced that “no one should be convicted for exercising their right to freedom of expression.”

On February 16, and despite the mobility restrictions attributed to the pandemic, thousands of citizens from different cities gathered in the city of Kherrata, in the northeast of the nation and where the Hirak movement emerged, to commemorate the great march against the fifth term of then president Abdelaziz Bouteflika. He has been in power since 1999, and after two months of protests and pressure from the Army, he finally resigned on April 2, 2019.

The Algerian government makes the new decisions while facing multiple challenges, as the pandemic adds to the problems of an oil-dependent economy.

Algerians have been waiting for the implementation of the economic and political reforms that Tebboune promised after succeeding Bouteflika.

With Reuters, AFP and EFE