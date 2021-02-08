The general prosecutor’s office at the Algiers court ordered, Sunday, February 7, the opening of an investigation after the testimony of an Algerian student who claims to have been tortured by members of the security services. During his trial on February 1, Walid Nekkiche, 25, who had been in administrative detention for more than a year, said he was “sexually, physically and verbally assaulted” by elements of the security services during police custody. A trying testimony which aroused deep indignation in Algeria.

“In order to establish the truth about what allegedly happened in the case of citizen Walid Nekkiche”, the prosecution ordered the “public prosecutor at the court of Bir Mourad Rais to initiate a preliminary investigation on the facts advanced by the concerned and entrusted the competent judicial police with this mission”, according to a press release. The opening of the investigation follows “reactions and comments” media that have been “caused by the declarations of the young student”, he added, saying he was worried about the “respect for the freedom and dignity of suspects in police custody”.

“(…) Suspicions of torture and mistreatment have always weighed on Algerian prisons and certain security bodies and the accounts of many militants and Hirakists who have dealt with certain elements of the police, the gendarmerie or the ‘ex-DRS (Intelligence Services, Editor’s note), (at least) since 2019 are overwhelming and challenge the highest authorities on the urgency of shedding light on the serious accusations leveled against these institutions “, the French-speaking daily is alarmed Freedom.

“I lived through hell (…) I endured a lot during these fourteen months in prison and especially the six days spent in the Ben Aknoun barracks” Walid Nekkiche, student at Liberty

During the trial, the prosecutor of the court of Dar El Beida in Algiers had requested life imprisonment against the student, prosecuted for “conspiracy against the state”, “attack on the integrity of the national territory” and “incitement of the population to take up arms”, very serious charges under Algerian law. The young man was eventually sentenced to six months in prison for “distribution and possession of leaflets to harm the interest of the country”. And since the six-month sentence was covered by the length of pre-trial detention, he has been freed Tuesday 2 February.

Walid Nekkiche was arrested on November 26, 2019 in Algiers during a weekly march by students of the “Hirak”, the anti-regime protest movement born in February 2019 and suspended since the health crisis. The revelation of the abuse inflicted on Walid Nekkiche has been widely commented on in certain media and on social networks.

“Pending a new fair and impartial trial (of Walid Nekkiche), the Algerian League for the Defense of Human Rights will continue to closely monitor this case until the truth is established and justice be done “, reacted to AFP its vice-president Saïd Salhi.