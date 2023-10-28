Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

Algeria topped the first day of the Arab Swimming Championship held in Abu Dhabi, whose competitions continue until the day after tomorrow, Monday, after achieving 6 medals, 5 gold and 1 bronze, while the Lebanese team came in second place with 7 medals, 1 gold, 4 silver, and 2 bronze, and the Tunisian team in Third place with 6 medals: one gold, 3 silver and a bronze.

The sixth Arab Public Swimming Championship (men and women) will be held with the participation of 140 male and female swimmers from 16 Arab countries, at the Mohammed bin Zayed City Swimming Pool in Abu Dhabi. The competitions will continue until October 30, sponsored and organized by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in cooperation with the Swimming Federation and the Abu Dhabi Water Sports Club.

The first day witnessed the presence of Arif Hamad Al Awani, Secretary General of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, Zuhair Al Mufti, Secretary General of the Arab Federation, Abdullah Al Wahaibi, Director of the Tournament, Ibrahim Nada, General Coordinator and Representative of the Board of Directors of the Arab Federation in the Technical Committee, and a large number of senior attendees in Arab federations and consulates.

The first day also witnessed the official opening of the tournament with morning qualifiers and then the final rounds in the evening. Algeria succeeded in dominating today’s competitions with a large margin over the rest of the teams by achieving 5 gold medals, while the teams of Lebanon, Tunisia, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Syria achieved only one gold medal for each team. The Algerian national team was alone in the standings of the teams on the first day.