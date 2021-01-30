Algeria launches the Corona vaccination campaign

Algeria launched, today, Saturday, a vaccination campaign against the Corona virus in Blida Province, “Central”, where the epidemic had begun its outbreak last March, using the Russian “Sputnik-V” vaccine, according to the official news agency.

The campaign was launched “in a multi-service clinic” in this state, which has been severely affected by the epidemic crisis.

The Algerian News Agency said that the campaign targets in the first stage “the health sector, elderly people and those with chronic diseases”, provided that its scope will be expanded on Sunday to include security and civil protection personnel, the education sector, imams, politicians and journalists.

Around 8,000 health centers have been mobilized across the country.

On Friday, Algeria received the first doses of the Russian vaccine, without specifying the number.

It was announced at the end of December to order 500 thousand doses from Moscow.

The largest Maghreb country (44 million people) is expected to receive the first doses of the British vaccine, “AstraZeneca-Oxford”, on Sunday, according to government spokesman Ammar Belhimer, Communications Minister.

He indicated that Algeria will also receive other doses of vaccines from China and India, according to the agency.

On Saturday, official statistics indicate that the number of local infections with the Coronavirus has exceeded 107,000, with about 2,900 deaths recorded.

On Saturday, the Algerian government decided to “extend the partial home quarantine”, which extends from eight in the evening until five in the morning, in 19 states out of 48, including the states of Blida, Algeria, Constantine, Mostaganem, Oran, Tlemcen, and Sidi Bel Abbes.

Sports halls, places of entertainment and recreation, entertainment spaces, beaches, youth and cultural centers, and markets for selling used vehicles will remain closed in these states.