Symbol of the fight for press freedom in the country, he was sentenced to two years in prison for “incitement to unarmed assembly” and “undermining national unity”.

He became the symbol of the fight for freedom of the press in Algeria. Journalist Khaled Drareni left Koléa prison on the evening of Friday February 19, one of his lawyers said, Abdelaghani Badi, to AFP. Khaled Drareni was sentenced on appeal to two years in prison, September 15, for “inciting unarmed assembly” and “attacking national unity”. His release comes the next day the announcement of a presidential pardon in favor of dozens of prisoners of conscience.

His lawyer clarified that it was a “temporary freedom”. Khaled Drareni is awaiting a Supreme Court ruling on February 25 on his cassation appeal. The 40-year-old journalist appeared in social media footage upon his release from prison, carried by crowds of supporters.





Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni, welcomed by his supporters upon his release from Koléa prison on February 19, 2021. (RYAD KRAMDI / AFP)

“A total of 33 people have been released so far. Procedures are ongoing for the rest.”, said a statement from the Ministry of Justice, without specifying their names. Opponent Rachid Nekkaz, 47, was also released, according to the National Committee for the Liberation of Detainees (CNLD).

This presidential pardon was granted three days after the second anniversary of the popular Hirak uprising. “The ‘blessed Hirak’ saved Algeria. I decided to grant a presidential pardon (…) Between 55 and 60 people will join their families” by Friday evening, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said in his speech to the nation on Thursday.