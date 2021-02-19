In front of the court of Dar el Beida, in the suburbs of Algiers (Algeria), Thursday, February 18, it is the emotion that dominates Françoise Grandclaude. The main suspect of murder of her husband, Hervé Gourdel, was sentenced to the death penalty that evening, more than six years after the incident. “It’s a very important day that marks the end of a whole process, so I am satisfied.“, she reacted.

Her husband was a high mountain guide from Nice. On September 21, 2014, he was captured by a group claiming to be Islamic State while participating in a trek through a mountain range in northern Algeria with local guides. He will be beheaded three days later. The Algerian army mobilized 3,000 men to capture the suspects and locate his body. Also tried Thursday, the guides, accused of having warned the authorities late, were acquitted. Moreover, the condemned jihadist will not be executed: since 1993, Algeria has applied a moratorium on the death penalty.

