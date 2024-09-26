The agency reported, quoting a statement by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, that “Algeria, which has always been committed to the values ​​of solidarity and the preservation of the human and family ties that unite the two brotherly peoples of Algeria and Morocco, has avoided, since announcing its decision to sever diplomatic relations with the Kingdom of Morocco in August 2021, compromising the freedom and fluidity of movement of people.”

The statement indicated that “the Moroccan regime, which abused the lack of a visa between the two countries, unfortunately engaged in various actions that affect Algeria’s stability and national security.”

He added that “these actions pose a direct threat to the country’s security and impose strict control over entry and residence on national territory at all border points.”

The statement concluded that “the Moroccan regime alone bears responsibility for the current deterioration of bilateral relations due to its hostile and aggressive actions against Algeria.”

In August 2021, it was announced that The then Algerian Foreign Minister Ramtane Lamamra Severing diplomatic relations with Morocco, adding that “severing relations does not mean harming the citizens of the two countries.”

The Moroccan Foreign Ministry expressed its regret at the time for Algeria’s decision, stating, “Morocco regrets this completely unjustified and expected decision – in light of the logic of escalation observed in recent weeks – and also regrets its impact on the Algerian people. Morocco categorically rejects the false, even absurd, pretexts behind it.”

She added: “The Kingdom of Morocco, for its part, will remain a sincere and loyal partner of the Algerian people and will continue to work wisely and responsibly to develop sound and fruitful Maghreb relations.”