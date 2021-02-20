“I am very happy to regain my freedom but I consider that this is the price to pay when one wants to exercise free, independent and professional journalism in Algeria”Algerian journalist Khaled Drareni said on Saturday February 20 on France Inter, the day after his release by the government after a year of imprisonment. He was released following a presidential pardon also granted to some thirty other prisoners of conscience.

Correspondent in Algeria for the TV5 Monde channel and Reporters Without Borders (RSF), Khaled Drareni Drareni had covered the unprecedented popular protest movement Hirak. Since his arrest in March 2020, the 40-year-old journalist has become a symbol of the fight for freedom of expression in Algeria.

Khaled Srareni did not expect to be imprisoned “as long as” but said to have accepted this test “with serenity”. “I am obliged to do it towards my family, towards my friends, towards all those who support me”, explains the journalist. I will continue this fight for a free press in Algeria. I will continue the fight so that the freedom of the press is recognized as a sacred, untouchable freedom “.

Khaled Srareni also wished to thank the people who supported him in Algeria and internationally during his year of detention, a support “invaluable” for which he feels “boundless gratitude”. “First, it proves that we are innocent. It helps us to resist. I have often said to lawyers, this support helps us to resist because it proves the veracity, the honesty and the justice of our fight. for a freedom of the press and for a free and independent press. ”

Algeria: after more than 10 months of detention, the Algerian journalist and correspondent of TV5MONDE, Khaled Drareni, is free! #KhaledDrareniFree pic.twitter.com/7PNr9EpR59 – The Africa newspaper (@ JTAtv5monde) February 19, 2021

Algerian journalist says he expects Algerian rights to be respected “to life, to freedom and freedom of expression, to freedom of opinion, to freedom, to freedom of the press”. He also calls for “promises to be kept” so that they can live “in a country that they love, that they want prosperous, that they want free because it is also our country and we have the right to fight for our country”.