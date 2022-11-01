November 1, 2022 19:59

Algeria will host today, Tuesday, the 31st session of the Arab Summit, which seeks to unite and unify visions on promoting joint Arab action. The Algeria summit, which was called the “Reunion” summit, looks forward to achieving consensus on many issues and challenges facing the region, especially those related to the situation in Libya, Yemen and Syria, in addition to the Palestinian issue as the central issue, as well as other files related to economic and trade cooperation. The opening of this two-day summit follows the meeting of foreign ministers held on October 29, which stressed the need for Algeria’s date to represent an “exceptional move” to unify Arab positions in order to restore stability in the Arab world. In a speech during this meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the National Community Abroad, Ramtane Lamamra, stressed that “Algeria is counting on everyone’s contribution to the Arab Summit to achieve a new start for joint Arab action,” according to an approach that “goes beyond traditional approaches to respond to the requirements of the present,” calling for “” Redouble efforts as a harmonious and unified group enlightened by the principle of unity of destiny and the values ​​and obligations it entails, and to work to value the elements of its integration and renaissance as a nation.

Source: agencies