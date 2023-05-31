Algeria presented its experience in an international forum with the participation of about 50 African countries on demining, which was hosted by the capital, Algiers.

The forum was an opportunity for the host country to present its experience in this field and to consolidate the African dimension based on its connection to everything that concerns the African continent, which also suffers to this day from colonial remnants or current conflicts in which fields of death spread that pose a threat to peoples.

Colonel Masoudi Rashid, Executive Secretary of the Inter-Ministerial Committee charged with following up on the implementation of the Convention banning anti-personnel mines, says: “From 2004 to the end of the program in 2016, we removed nearly a million mines without any incident, which indicates the great professionalism of the military engineering men in the army.” “.

He adds, “This experience we decided to share with our African and Arab brothers present at this forum in order to reach an African continent free of mines.”

Algeria, which inherited about 11 million mines from French colonialism, was able to remove 9 million of them and clear more than 50,000 hectares.

Large numbers of casualties could have been avoided if Algeria had received mine maps from France.

For his part, Ammar Mansouri, a researcher in nuclear engineering, says: “The maps were retrieved on the twentieth of October 2007, but it was too late because these mines are moving.. that is, there is slippage of the soil.. there are winds, sand and others.. I mean, they are mines that are not in their place.” Therefore, these maps are useless and meaningless, although France had to present these maps to us during independence.

Algeria has shown its readiness to extend a helping hand to the international community to meet the challenge of removing anti-personnel mines, especially within the framework of joint African action.

About 8,000 victims of mines planted by the French occupation have been recorded by the Algerian authorities so far.

However, the file of compensation for the injured remains one of the most important files raised between the two countries to this day.