The Algerian wine sector is having its worst year for several decades.

In the great West, the Mecca of the Algerian vineyard whose production is the second most important on the African continent behind South Africa, drought, the coronavirus and the lack of manpower got the better of the 2020 harvests.

“The government must unblock the distribution (of alcohol) to revive our economic activity”, explains to AFP Dahmane Hamamouche, a winemaker who owns cellars in Sidi Bel Abbès, some 435 kilometers southwest of Algiers. This is essential, according to the boss of the Agricultural Society for the production of vine and wine created in 2004. Without it, his activity will not last long.

Mr. Hamamouche, who evokes difficulties in paying his employees, does not understand why the sale of alcohol is still prohibited in his country, so most commercial and industrial activities have resumed after five months of confinement. And to call for help from the banks to get out of the crisis.

If the five-month blockade to fight the Covid-19 pandemic has paralyzed the sector, soaring temperatures and water stress have decimated grape yields.

We have a lot less harvest this year because of the scorching summer. Usually there are a lot more grapesAttou, a young grape harvesterto AFP

In addition, for several years, there have been fewer and fewer pickers. Some winegrowers, for lack of labor, are even condemned to abandon their vines.

The producers are now hoping for help from the State to develop their activity in order to ensure, at least, the national consumption. The Association of Algerian Beverage Producers estimated the consumption of wine per year per capita at 1.4 liters in 2017.

According to the International Organization of Vine and Wine (OIV), in 2016, Algerian production amounted to 574,000 hectoliters and imports to 113,000 hectoliters.

Algerian viticulture, which dates back to Roman Antiquity, covered 75,600 hectares in 2019, according to the OIV, against more than 350,000 before 1962.