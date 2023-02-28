The television stated that President Tebboune had signed a presidential decree granting Algerian citizenship to Bishop Jean-Paul Fiesco (60 years), who was appointed by Pope Francis as Archbishop of Algeria on December 27, 2021, and was installed on February 12, 2022, to succeed Bishop Paul Desfargues..

The Catholic Church in Algeria includes four dioceses: the diocese of Algiers, the diocese of Oran, the diocese of Constantine and Annaba (east), and the diocese of Ghardaia and Laghouat (south-central)..

Bishop Fiesco was quick to express his “great joy” and “gratitude” for President Tebboune’s gesture..

He said in a post on his Facebook page, “It is a strong signal for our church, which lives its full citizenship.”“.

Fiesco began his work in Algeria in 2002 in Tlemcen (west) and then in Beni Abbas (southwest) until he assumed the viceroyalty of the diocese of Oran, the largest city in western Algeria, before becoming its bishop in 2013..

Fiesco holds a degree in law and another in commerce and previously worked as a lawyer in his hometown of Lyon, France.

The Algerian people are overwhelmingly Muslim, and according to the constitution, “Islam is the religion of the state,” but there is a Christian minority that also includes immigrants from African countries.