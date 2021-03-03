Algeria’s security services thwarted an attempt to detonate a bomb in a criminal operation targeting the Algerian capital.

And the Ministry of National Defense revealed, on its official website, that the security services managed, this week, to dismantle a cell consisting of three elements operating in the mountains of Tipasa province, west of the capital.

The ministry stated that after investigations it became clear that one of the detainees from this cell had transported a custom-made bomb and placed it in a specific location on the outskirts of the town of “eucalyptus” in the southern suburbs of the capital, Algiers.

She added that “this bomb, which was intended for use in a criminal operation in Algiers, was located and dismantled, on Tuesday, by a specialized intervention squad of the People’s National Army.”