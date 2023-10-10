Abdel Rahman said that despite “the international circumstance characterized by fragility and uncertainty, Algeria knew how to prove its steadfastness by maintaining significant economic growth that will be estimated at 5.3 percent in 2023,” according to what was reported by the Algerian News Agency.

For its part, the International Monetary Fund expects the Algerian economy to grow by 3.8 percent this year, compared to 3.2 percent last year, with growth falling to 3.1 percent next year, according to the World Economic Outlook report issued on Tuesday.

The Algerian Prime Minister indicated that the non-oil economy is expected to grow 4.9 percent this year, compared to 4.3 percent last year.

He said that inflation in the first seven months of the year reached 9.5 percent, affected by the rise in food prices.

Abdul Rahman expected the country’s merchandise exports to decline to $52.8 billion at the end of this year, with the decline in oil prices.

He also expected imports to rise to $41.5 billion by the end of the year, compared to $39 billion last year, indicating that the trade balance will remain positive this year to settle at $11.3 billion in surplus.

He said that despite the decline in fuel prices, foreign exchange reserves continued to rise this year, moving from $61 billion in late 2022 to about $85 billion at the end of 2023, taking into account gold reserves.

The Algerian Prime Minister pointed to the steadfastness of his country’s economy in light of global challenges and the launch of strategic projects, without resorting to external debt.