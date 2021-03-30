Today, Tuesday, the Algerian Prime Ministry announced the easing of the curfew restrictions it imposed as part of the preventive measures against the spread of the new Corona virus.

And Algerian state television revealed, citing a statement by the Prime Minister, that the curfew was extended in 9 governorates for a period of 15 days, starting from tomorrow, Thursday, with the timing modified from eleven at night until four in the morning of the following day.

The curfew in the past two weeks covered 16 provinces.

This reduction coincided with the Algerian Ministry of Health monitoring 115 new cases of Coronavirus during the last twenty-four hours.

Jamal Forar, the spokesperson for the Scientific Committee for Monitoring and Follow-up of the Coronavirus, revealed in the daily press conference on the developments of the pandemic, that 5 new deaths were recorded, bringing the total deaths to 3 thousand and 89.

As of Tuesday, Algeria had recorded 117,61 injuries, according to the official data of the Ministry of Health.