Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Several regions around the world witnessed harsh climatic conditions, including the outbreak of large fires and torrential rains, which caused dozens of deaths and injuries in Algeria, torrential rains in Canada, and the evacuation of thousands of tourists in Greece and the United States, while the number of deaths due to the heat wave continues to rise.

25 people were killed and 26 others injured in the states of Bejaia and Bouira, in eastern Algeria, due to forest fires that broke out in several regions of the country, according to what the authorities announced yesterday.

The Algerian Ministry of Interior stated that 97 fires broke out since last night, in forests, jungles and agricultural crops in 16 states of Algeria.

He added that the fires left 25 dead and 26 injured in the areas of Al-Qasr in the state of “Bejaia” and Al-Khadaria in the state of “Bouira”, and that 1,500 people were evacuated from the two areas.

The statement stated that 7,500 members of the Civil Defense Forces and 350 trucks were dispatched, in addition to the army’s firefighting aircraft, which allowed most of the fires to be brought under control.

In neighboring Tunisia, the temperature reached 50 degrees yesterday in the north of the country, an increase of between 6 and 10 degrees above the seasonal average, which caused power outages and forced families to sleep on the beaches.

In the United States, the National Weather Service warned in a statement, yesterday, that the hot and dangerous weather conditions that parts of the West, Texas, and Florida have suffered for weeks, will extend across the eastern two-thirds of the United States this week, starting with the north-central states and plains.

Nearly 78 million people have received heat warnings in the United States, where health officials have reported a spike in call-outs and emergency department visits due to the extreme weather.

The Maricopa County, Arizona Department of Public Health this week recorded 18 heat-related deaths for 2023, is investigating 69 more, and told officials the current heat wave is still building.

And in Greece, forest fires continued yesterday, forcing the authorities to evacuate people from a beach on the island of Corfu, while tourists crowded an airport in Rhodes after thousands fled hotels and resorts at the weekend.

The fires raging since Wednesday in Rhodes forced the authorities to evacuate 19,000 people at the weekend, as the raging fires reached seaside resorts on the southeastern coast of the island.

“We are on the seventh day of the fire and it has not been brought under control,” said the deputy mayor of Rhodes, Konstantinos Taraslias.

During the past week, temperatures exceeded 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of the country and are expected to continue in the coming days.

In Italy, firefighters are fighting fierce fires in the southern region of Calabria, and the island of Sicily suffers from power outages as temperatures rise again during a heat wave causing chaos across Europe.

Sicily’s civil protection agency said the temperature in some parts of the east of the island had risen to 47 degrees Celsius, close to a European record high of 48.8 degrees Celsius two years ago.

In Canada, officials said that the province of Nova Scotia, bordering the Atlantic Ocean, was hit by the heaviest wave of rain in more than 50 years, causing torrential rains that caused “unimaginable” damage, in addition to the loss of 4 people, including two children.

The storm, which began on Friday, has dumped more than 25cm (25cm) of rain in some parts in just 24 hours, the same amount that normally falls in three months. Torrents washed away roads, weakened bridges and flooded buildings.