Algeria charged the Government this Thursday, denouncing its “irresponsible attitude” and the pressures it would be carrying out to hinder the relationship of this country with the EU, at the same time making it clear that it is not going to be “impressed” by all this and that the efforts of the Executive headed by Pedro Sánchez “are counterproductive.” The person in charge of sending that message was a high official of the Algerian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the reason for it were some statements made by a high official of the European Commission during the visit that he made this week to Castellón.

The Deputy Director General and Senior Responsible for the Implementation of EU Trade Policy, Denis Redonnet, acknowledged that the blockade of exports of ceramic products by Algeria as a result of the diplomatic crisis with Spain is a reason for “great concern for the EU”, while acknowledging that it is a “very complex” problem.

“We will continue to monitor to see what is happening and, in this sense, we are involved with the Algerian authorities; the European Commission and the Spanish authorities are in contact to improve this situation”, he stressed.

“Obstructionist Attitude”



The Algerian senior official quoted by the official agency APS considered that these statements contribute to “the confusion between the political and commercial dimensions.” In this sense, he shamed the head of the European Commission for not having “said nothing about the obstructionist attitude of the Spanish Government, which blocks the adoption of the association’s priorities, negotiated and concluded months ago within the framework of the neighborhood policy” of the EU.

Likewise, he reproached him for “remaining silent about the irresponsible attitude” of Spain, according to Europa Press. In the opinion of this Algerian official, the Executive headed by Pedro Sánchez “abusely uses the rule of consensus to block the convening of the Association Council”, the body that, in accordance with the Association Agreement between the EU and Algeria, has to address “all issues, both political, economic and commercial.