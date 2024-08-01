Paris (AFP)

Algeria’s Olympic and Sports Committee has condemned the “immoral behaviour” targeting boxer Imane Khelif ahead of her opening bout at the Paris Olympics on Thursday, after she was suspended last year by the sport’s international federation for failing to meet eligibility criteria.

Khalif and Taiwanese Yu Ting Lin, who plays “Friday”, were excluded from last year’s world championships in New Delhi but were deemed eligible to compete in the women’s competition in Paris, after also competing in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago.

“The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee strongly condemns the unethical behaviour that targeted our distinguished champion Iman Khalif by some foreign media outlets with false propaganda,” the Algerian Olympic Committee said in a statement. “Such attacks on her person are completely unethical and false, especially as she prepares for the most important event in her sporting career, the Olympic Games. The Algerian Olympic and Sports Committee has taken all necessary measures to protect our champion.”

She added: “We ask you to give us all the encouragement for our heroine Iman, who has become a source of insomnia for some people with her very high level, and we will take all necessary measures against anyone who attacks our heroes.”

Khalifa will begin her Olympic journey by facing Italian Angelina Carini in the -66kg weight class in the round of 16.

The Algerian boxer was banned from competing in the 66kg final at the world championships after being disqualified ahead of her match against China’s Yang Li due to “high testosterone levels”, according to her profile on the Paris 2024 Olympics information system.

Lin was stripped of her bronze medal in the tournament after undergoing “biochemical” tests imposed by the International Boxing Federation, headed by Russian Umar Kremlev.

“I don’t agree with allowing that, especially in combat sports, where it can be very dangerous,” said Australian Katelyn Parker, who competes in the 75kg category and will not face either the Algerian or the Taiwanese.

In contrast, IOC spokesman Mark Adams told reporters: “Everyone competing in the women’s category meets the eligibility criteria. They are (generally) women in their passports, they are stated as such, they are female.”

“These two athletes have competed many times before for many years. They did not suddenly appear out of nowhere,” he continued, noting that they also participated in the last Olympic Games in Tokyo in the summer of 2021.