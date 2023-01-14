People of all ages in Algeria prepared to welcome the Amazigh New Year, through folk songs and traditional clothes.

Algeria celebrated, like other North African countries, this year, the Amazigh year 2973, amid much momentum.

Like other cities, Tizi Ouzou witnessed various popular festivals, and hosted artisans and musical groups from different regions of the country.

The celebrants gathered in a square to present artistic performances on this occasion, while inside one of the halls, paintings and traditional products were displayed, showing the extent of the ancient Berber cultural heritage.

Official authorities also participate in these festivals by distributing the President’s Award for Research and Creativity in Amazigh Literature and Heritage.

Algeria adopted a few years ago the Amazigh New Year as a national holiday and a paid official holiday, while many disagree about the start of the Amazigh calendar.

Researchers link the Berber New Year to historical events related to the Berbers and the victories of their kings in wars.

Others think that it has something to do with the beginning of the new agricultural year.

Whatever the background, the celebration of the Amazigh year is gaining momentum in North African countries, especially in Algeria.