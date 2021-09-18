Former Algerian President Abdelaziz Bouteflika died at 84. The news was released in the past few hours by the Algerian presidency. He had suffered a severe stroke in 2013 and had since begun to appear less and less in public, but still remained in power until two years ago.

‘Survivor’ of the so-called Arab Spring, which came to power in 1999, in 2019 the elderly and sick Algerian rais had initially announced his intention to run for a fifth term for president and then take a step back after the Hirak movement’s protests and the shoulder of the military. The current Algerian president, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, was elected in December 2019.