Algeria (dpa)

Algerian army units arrested two members of terrorist groups during a military operation in Bordj Badji Mokhtar governorate, southern Algeria.

A statement by the Algerian Ministry of Defense yesterday stated that two terrorists surrendered themselves to the military authorities during the operation that took place this week, and their weapons and ammunition were seized.

The ministry stated that the terrorists were in possession of two Kalashnikov machine guns, a significant collection of weapons, a quantity of ammunition, and other items.

It indicated the arrest of three members of support for terrorist groups during separate operations across the national territory.

He also noted that 28 drug dealers were arrested, and 612 kilograms and 78,663 hallucinogenic tablets were seized.

161 people were also arrested, and a Kalashnikov machine gun and eight hunting rifles were seized, in addition to thwarting illegal immigration attempts on the national coast of 58 people who were on board traditional-made boats.

207 illegal immigrants of different nationalities were arrested across the Algerian national territory.