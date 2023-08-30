Capitals (Union, Agencies)

Algeria announced an initiative of 6 items to resolve the crisis in Niger, leading to the return of constitutional order after 6 months, while the United Nations called for financing the response in Niger with the increasing humanitarian needs.

Yesterday, Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Ataf revealed the details of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s initiative to reach a peaceful solution to the crisis in Niger, stressing that it “will achieve everyone’s rally around the peaceful option, away from any military intervention.”

“President Tebboune decided to present this initiative to the international community,” Ataf said, at a press conference at the International Conference Center, west of Algiers, adding that it “includes 6 main axes that will be detailed at a later time.”

He explained that «these axes relate to strengthening the principle of the illegality of unconstitutional changes and the return to the constitutional order and the development of political measures with the consent of all parties to get out of the crisis, provided that its period does not exceed 6 months and under the supervision of a civil authority with a consensual personality leading the country and leading to the restoration of the constitutional order at its end, and providing guarantees to all The parties and finally organizing an international conference on development in the Sahel, which aims to mobilize the necessary funds to embody development programs in the region, which guarantees stability and security.

In response to a question about his recent tour to a number of countries of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Ataf stressed that “his country has renewed its position calling for the need to return to the constitutional system and respect for democratic institutions in Niger, with an emphasis on the fact that Mohamed Bazoum remains the legitimate president of the country.” .

He also stressed, “Algeria’s rejection of any military intervention in the region, based on previous experiences witnessed by neighboring countries.”

Last week, the Algerian Foreign Minister made a diplomatic tour that included a number of ECOWAS countries to discuss the possibility of coordinating efforts and unifying positions to resolve the crisis in Niger in a peaceful way and avoid resorting to military intervention in this country.

In addition, the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees called for urgent funding for the humanitarian response in Niger, to provide food, shelter and health care with the increasing needs, explaining that it had received only 39% of the response budget for the current year of $ 153 million, with expectations of increasing funding requirements.

“The continuation of the political crisis with no clear solution on the horizon, the continuation of attacks by armed groups, especially near the borders of Mali and Burkina Faso, and the internal displacement of more than 20,000 people last month, have increased refugee protection risks.

He pointed to “the start of the sanctions imposed by the Economic Community of West African States on Niger during the transitional phase between the agricultural seasons and before the onset of the rainy season, which led to an increase in the prices of foodstuffs and basic commodities, leading to food scarcity.”

He added, “These factors have exacerbated the dire humanitarian expectations of vulnerable groups of the population, especially the displaced and refugees, as Niger currently hosts more than 700,000 forced internally displaced persons and 350,000 refugees.”

Social and economic pressures, including high inflation and lack of resources and services, have been exacerbated by recent restrictions on movement.

The high cost of living and insecurity have increased protection risks. In July, UNHCR monitored 255 incidents of kidnapping and gender-based violence in Tahoua, Maradi, Tillaberi and Diffa, and these incidents continue to increase.