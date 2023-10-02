The Algerian Foreign Ministry said on Monday that Niger had accepted Algeria’s offer of mediation with the aim of helping to resolve the political crisis.

According to the ministry’s statement, which was read on state television, Algeria received an official correspondence stating that President Abdelmadjid Tebboune’s mediation initiative had been accepted.

The army seized power in Niger, formed a military council last July, and placed President Mohamed Bazoum under house arrest.

Algeria has repeatedly warned against any military response to the situation in neighboring Niger, and has proposed an initiative that includes a three-year transitional period.

Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf said in late August that Algeria had spoken several times with military leaders in Niger and proposed an initiative to return the country to constitutional order.

Algeria said it would propose guarantees to all parties to the crisis and would host a conference on development in the Sahel region, but did not go into details.

Last month, Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who also chairs the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), said he seeks to re-establish constitutional order and address political and economic problems in Niger and welcomed any support for this process.

ECOWAS is trying to negotiate with Niger’s military junta. It said it was ready to deploy forces if diplomatic efforts failed to restore order.