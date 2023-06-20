Reda Saleem (Dubai)

The Organizing Committee of the Arab Games, which will be held in Algeria during the period from 5 to 15 July, conducted the group games draw for the 15th edition, foremost of which was football, in which 8 Arab teams participate. Algeria, the owner of the land, is in the first group with Oman, Lebanon and Sudan, while the second group includes Saudi Arabia, Syria, Palestine and Mauritania. The draw for volleyball, handball, basket 3 against 3, basket on chairs for people of determination, and bell ball for the blind.

The basketball draw resulted in Algeria falling into the first group with Tunisia, Jordan and Palestine, while the second group includes Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Libya, Iraq and Mauritania, while the basketball women include only 4 teams, which are Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Algeria and Tunisia, and it is held in a one-round league system, and wheelchair basketball. It includes 5 teams, which are the Emirates, Algeria, Palestine, Saudi Arabia and Libya, and only 4 teams participate in volleyball, namely Palestine, Qatar, Libya and Algeria, and it is held in a one-round league system, and women’s volleyball includes 5 teams, which are the Emirates, Algeria, Qatar, Tunisia and Jordan, and it is also held in a round-robin system One, while participating in the bell ball, 5 teams are Saudi Arabia, Algeria, Qatar, Jordan and Libya.

Competitions will be held in 23 sports, including three for people with special needs, in 5 Algerian cities, 11 of which are hosted by Algiers, four in Oran, two in Tipaza, and two in Constantine, while some football matches will be played in the state of Annaba, and the ceremony witnessed the presentation of medals. that will be distributed at the session.

Football will launch tournament competitions on July 2, followed by athletics for normal people and people of determination on July 4, then swimming and judo on July 5, then 8 games will start on July 6, which are badminton, pétanque, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, handball, day July 7th boxing, chess, gymnastics, July 8th sailing, fencing, cycling, table tennis, wrestling, and goalball July 9th, weightlifting July 11th, women’s volleyball and 3×3 basketball on July 12th, and karate July 13th.

Abdel Rahman Hammad, Minister of Youth and Sports, confirmed that Algeria’s organization of the 15th edition of the Arab Games, after an absence of 12 years, indicates the will of the country’s higher authorities to reunite Arab youth in Algeria, and these games are one of the outcomes of the Arab summit that Algeria hosted. During the month of November, the slogan of the games “With sport we rise and in Algeria we meet” sums it all up.

Sayed Ahmed Salmi, Secretary General of the Organizing Committee of the Arab Games, explained that everything is ready for the launch of the event in good conditions, and the opening ceremony will be produced by the National Office of Culture and Information.