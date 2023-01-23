Meloni, who is on a two-day visit to Algeria, said during a press conference that Italy seeks to strengthen relations with Algeria in various fields.

The Italian Prime Minister added that Algeria is the main supplier of gas to Italy, describing it as a reliable partner, and said that Rome seeks to strengthen relations with the countries of the southern Mediterranean.

For his part, Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune expressed his thanks to Meloni, who chose Algeria as her first stop in the framework of her bilateral visit outside Italy.

“This visit is of particular importance, as it coincides with the 20th anniversary of the conclusion of the Treaty of Friendship, Good Neighborliness and Cooperation between the two countries,” Tebboune said in a press conference.

He praised the level of “strategic relations and the efforts made, especially in the last two years, to strengthen the partnership between the two countries and increase the volume of trade exchanges, which achieved significant results in a short period.”

The Algerian president indicated that the volume of trade exchanges reached 16 billion dollars in 2022, after it was only 8 billion dollars in 2021.