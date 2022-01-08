The Finance Law for the year 2022 included an article for that grant, pending the issuance of the presidential decree that specifies the details of its distribution.

According to the latest official statistics, the unemployment rate in Algeria is 11.5 percent. The Director General of the Budget in the Algerian Ministry of Finance, Abdelaziz Fayez, confirmed that the unemployment grant was divided according to geographical regions.

The division includes three regions, namely, the states of the high plateaus, the states of the north and the desert, and the greater value of the amount will be directed to residents in the southern desert areas.

The head of the Health, Social Affairs, Labor and Vocational Training Committee of the National People’s Assembly, MP Ali Rabij, stressed that the current stage is related to statistics and registration, and Rabij indicated that the process will take time to review the lists and identify the real beneficiaries.

Representative Ali Rabij told Sky News Arabia: “This decision has created a kind of crowding in front of registration centers in many governorates, and young people should go towards electronic registration and not stand in queues in front of centers in this health circumstance that the country is going through.”

The representative indicated that no date has been set for the disbursement of this grant.

The issue of determining the age of the beneficiary is a subject of great debate between representatives and senior officials. While some suggest setting the age at 25 and 45 years, others suggest that the age be set at 19 years and above.

The value of the grant that each unemployed person will receive varies. An amount of 14,000 Algerian dinars has been set for residents of desert areas, and 12,000 dinars for residents of the eastern and western regions. In the center of the country, the value of the grant has been set at 10 thousand dinars.

Facing the high cost of living

Economists describe this grant as a positive step that will alleviate the suffering of many young people due to unemployment that has created many negative social manifestations, perhaps the most prominent of which is the phenomenon of illegal immigration.

The economic expert and CEO of the Center for Economic Intelligence, researcher Fouad Alwan, stressed that the aim of this grant is not to buy social peace, as some might think, but rather to build bridges of trust between citizens and youth and to create a new policy that falls within the principle of equality and the achievement of social justice.

Alwan told Sky News Arabia that the Algerian state is characterized by its social character, and the grant system reflects this principle established in social policy since independence.

The total amount allocated for social assistance amounts to 1900 billion Algerian dinars, or 23.78 percent of the state budget for 2022.

This measure comes at a time when the Algerian economy will experience a sharp increase in spending during 2022, and the state has set its annual budget at the price of $45 per barrel of oil in global markets.

Reducing the problems of Corona

The year 2021 in Algeria ended with many economic challenges imposed by the Corona pandemic, which caused the prices of food products, housing and services to rise.

President Abdelmadjid Tebboune urged the government to review the subsidy system for basic products in order to gradually end differences in living standards and fight fraud and the parallel market, and pledged a financial payment for those severely affected by the Corona pandemic.

A step to stop the torrent of illegal immigration

From another angle, civil society views this grant as a step towards combating the forms of illegal immigration that attract hundreds of Algerian youth every day.

The latest official statistics also indicate that the number of Algerian immigrants who arrived on the Spanish coast illegally in 2021 exceeded 10,000 Algerians, an increase of 20 percent over 2020.

Algerian Defense Ministry reports also indicated that the coast guard intercepted 4,704 harragas in 2021, more than half of them in September.

Head of the National Observatory of Civil Society, Abderrahmane Arar, confirmed that the social situation created a state of despair among many young people in Algeria, which pushed them to illegal immigration.

Arar told Sky News Arabia: “Unemployment and bureaucracy destroy society and push young people and families to migrate in death boats, and the unemployment grant can give these young people a glimmer of hope.”