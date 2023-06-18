On the sidelines of the first day of the National Forum on Energy Economy, Chaaban said that Algeria has allocated “large sums of money” to implement the national program for energy control as part of its strategy to rationalize energy consumption and the energy transition.

He added that the program extends over several stages, including a stage in which the state will allocate an amount of 260 billion dinars to implement the interim plan that extends from 2023 to 2030, which aims to reduce energy consumption by 10 percent.

The program prepared for this purpose includes several activities and projects affecting the housing sector, as it is the sector that consumes the most energy by 46 percent, then the transport and industry sectors, including the financial contribution to compensating energy-consuming equipment, especially cooling and heating devices for citizens, and other projects such as changing vehicle energy from gasoline to LPG and others.

He pointed out that the activities carried out by the National Agency for the Development and Rationalization of Energy Use, including awareness-raising activities for the benefit of citizens and large consumers, have begun to yield remarkable results.