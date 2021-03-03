From the ruts of the state lie to the shadows of defense secrecy, historical truth takes a desperate time to make its way under the gold of the Republic. Tuesday, sixty-four years after the events, the Elysée recognized that Me Ali Boumendjel, lawyer at the bar of Algiers, defender of the separatists condemned to death by the military courts and activist of the Democratic Union of the Algerian Manifesto (UDMA) of Ferhat Abbas, had not “committed suicide” as the official version maintained until now, but that he had indeed been tortured and murdered in the spring of 1957 by the paratroopers of General Massu, then in charge of counter operations. insurrection in the White City.

Died last summer, his widow, Malika Boumendjel, daughter and sister of “disappeared”, who pleaded all her life for the recognition of these state crimes, will not have seen, alas, the outcome of her fight . “We only believe that we have a right to the truth. It is essential for history, even more than for us ”, she repeated.

The death of Boumendjel causes a wave of fear

The initiative responds to one of the recommendations of the report by historian Benjamin Stora relating to “memorial questions relating to colonization and the Algerian war”, submitted on January 20 to Emmanuel Macron. It follows the apologies presented on September 13, 2018 by the President of the Republic to Josette Audin, the widow of Maurice Audin, this young Communist mathematician also murdered by his torturers, after his arrest on June 11, 1957.

The two cases are emblematic of the degrading practices that were those of colonial France during the Algerian war of independence. One year before the publication and seizure of The question, the chilling testimony of the Communist Henri Alleg on torture (1), the death of Me Boumendjel raised for the first time, in the colony as in France, a wave of fear, indignation and protest. “This is one of the first scandals linked to the methods used by the French army in the repression in Algeria”, notes the historian Malika Rahal, in the rich biography she has devoted to the lawyer (2).

A police report which gives the “la” of the official story

Arrested on February 9, 1957, this moderate linked to Abane Ramdane – one of the leaders of the insurrection, a former classmate – and in charge of the liaison between the UDMA and the FLN, remained forty-three days in the hands paratroopers, before they ended, on March 23, by hurling him from the terrace, on the sixth floor, of a building in El Biar, on the orders of Commander Paul Aussaresses. Assassination disguised as suicide by defenestration, for which the old torturer himself claimed, cynically, the responsibility, in his memoirs published in 2001 (3).

The same day, a police report, drawn up by the police station of the 13th district of El Biar, gives the “la” of the official account: “That day he had been extracted from the prison of the 19th genius to be handed over to the Public Prosecutor’s Office in the course of the afternoon. As he was escorted to the intelligence office for a final interrogation, he suddenly escaped and rushed into the void, from a height of 15 meters. He fell into the courtyard with its tiled floor and immediately succumbed to serious head trauma. “

Humanity demands a real investigation

Version immediately taken up by a dispatch from the agency “France Presse” and in the columns of The Echo of Algiers, which also ensure that the lawyer, suspended for a time, his foot stuck in the railing, tried to drag an officer into his fall who had come to release him. But no one believes in this scenario.

From March 26, Humanity, recalling the troubled episode, two weeks earlier, of the alleged “suicide”, hands and feet shackled, of Larbi Ben M’hidi, demands “A real investigation into the circumstances of the death of Me Boumendjel in the building of the paratroopers in Algiers” and on “The activity of the police or military repression which is rampant in Algeria. “ Two days later, France Observer in turn asks for accounts, in five front page columns: “Who killed Me Ali Boumendjel? “.

If the press takes up the matter in this way, it is because this son of a Kabyle teacher is not unknown. He has cultivated in Paris, since his studies, solid friendships, maintained militant sociability. His speech at the International Peace Congress in Helsinki in 1955 was noticed. Since his arrest, his brother has moved heaven and earth: ” AT twice, on February 12 and March 10, Me Ahmed Boumendjel, lawyer at the Paris Bar, had sent the President of the Republic and several ministers telegrams protesting against the arbitrary detention of his brother. These messages went unanswered ”, reports L’Humanité.

Vercors returns his legion of honor

News of his death sent shock waves through. Boumendjel is neither a bomber, nor a “fellagha”: his fate moves, we compare him to Brossolette, to D’Estienne D’Orves. University circles are mobilizing; his name resonates in the hemicycle of the Palais Bourbon. René Capitant, former minister of General De Gaulle and professor at the Faculty of Law of Paris, of which Boumendjel was a student, suspends his classes in protest. “As long as such practices – to which, even in the midst of war, we have never subjected German prisoners – will be prescribed or tolerated against Algerians by the government of my country, I will not feel capable of teaching (…) Revoke me, if you want it ”, he wrote to the Minister of National Education. Granted to give credit to the suicide scenario, the autopsy, which mobilizes forensic experts, ends up confirming that the lawyer was pushed unconscious into a vacuum.

The Boumendjel affair marks a turning point: “The revelations about the torture and the inhuman nature of the methods used by the army in Algeria began to raise concern and protest from a large part of the public”, writes the former director of Humanity, René Andrieu, in his book The Algerian war did not take place (4). A week after this assassination, the writer and resistance fighter Vercors returns his legion of honor to President René Coty, with these words: “It is no longer an honor that my country covers itself, but opprobrium. “

Systematization of torture

The abuses have grown to such an extent that they raise hearts even in official circles. General Jacques Pâris de Bollardière publicly condemns the atrocities committed by the French army in Algeria. “I despise your action”, he said to Massu. This hero of Free France, who served in Indochina, asks to be relieved of his command; on April 15, his cry of revolt earned him sixty days in the fortress.

At the same time, after fruitless efforts to control house arrest and prevent the physical liquidation of detainees, the secretary general of the prefecture of Algiers, Paul Teitgen, announced his resignation. Proposed in March 1957, it will be delivered on September 12. Former resistance, tortured by the Gestapo, deported under the Nazi occupation, he rejects the choice of a path which, according to him, “Can only lead to war crimes”. In a note addressed to the Safeguard Commission, he denounces “A systematization of torture that we no longer fear to justify”.

An atmosphere of terror reigns then in Algiers, where the soldiers, sure of their support in Paris, covered by the resident minister Robert Lacoste, have, since January 7, 1957, all the police powers. ” The city was strangled, cut off by roadblocks, barbed wire, ceaselessly traversed and controlled by military patrols, writes Henri Alleg in his book Algerian memory (5). Every night, in the ‘Arab’ quarters, at the Casbah, at Belcourt, at Clos-Salembier, police officers and soldiers entered the houses, smashed the doors which did not open quickly enough and, in the howls and the tears of the terrified children, with butts and batons, forced the still undressed inhabitants to crowd into the trucks to drive them to the ‘sorting centers’. A euphemism to designate the centers of torture. My party comrades Maurice Audin and Omar Djeghri were going to die there in torture, among many others. My friend Ali Boumendjel was going to die there too, ‘committed suicide’ on the orders of Commander Aussaresses who later boasted of this crime and hundreds of others. “

More than three thousand people, in Algiers alone, will “disappear” in a few months in the fury of these “pacification” operations. In silence, without leaving a trace.

