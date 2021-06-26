It is expected that the campaign will continue starting in Algiers, and then move to 20 other governorates, before being generalized to all governorates of the country.

This additional campaign is included in the vaccination against Corona, with the aim of strengthening the basic health units that have started the vaccination process since last January.

This process affects all citizens, both registered and unregistered in the digital land allocated by the Ministry of Health, Population and Hospital Reform for the operation.

In a statement, the Algerian Ministry of Health renewed its call to all persons wishing to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to go to health structures or designated places for that.

The ministry stated that as part of the national campaign for vaccination against Covid-19, vaccination tent centers have been allocated outside hospitals and health clinics to facilitate the vaccination process for citizens, calling on them, according to the same source, to bring an identity document in order to “better follow up on the vaccination process.”

Vaccination campaign inside “health tents”

Algeria had started a campaign to vaccinate its citizens against the Corona virus since last January 29, after it initially received 500,000 doses of the Russian “Sputnik V” vaccine, to receive with subsequent weeks other doses of various vaccines, and this campaign aims, according to the head of the Scientific Committee to monitor the Corona virus. To “vaccinate about 80 percent of the citizens within months.”

After 5 months of the operation, nearly two million citizens were vaccinated, while Algeria received more than 2.5 million doses of various anti-Covid-19 vaccines, and according to a member of the Scientific Committee for the Follow-up and Monitoring of the Corona epidemic, Professor Riad Mihaoui, “Algeria will receive before the end of this June. 4 million doses of various vaccines.

Since the beginning of this month, the vaccination tents in Kitani Square in the municipality of Bab El-Oued in Algiers have received citizens wishing to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19, and their numbers have increased with time, as they responded to the call made by the health authorities to vaccinate against the Covid-19 virus in these days. Public spaces that took the form of “health tents”.

Citizens have benefited from two types of vaccines: “Sinovac” for those aged 18 to 50 years, and “AstraZeneca” for those over 50 years old.

Several citizens of different ages expressed their appreciation for this initiative, stressing in the same context their response to the doctors’ calls, especially that the atmosphere was comfortable inside tents and open spaces, in which all phases of the health protocol were arranged before receiving vaccine doses in a tight regulatory atmosphere.

Specialists praise

Many specialists have noted in this way the delivery of the vaccine to the citizen, stressing the need to intensify vaccination in the next stage, especially as the world is in a struggle against time to overcome the pandemic by continuing to vaccinate with the aim of reaching collective immunity.

Dr. Mohamed Melhak, a former biologist in medical analyzes laboratories and a researcher in virology, describes this campaign launched by the health authorities in Algeria at the beginning of the month, in order to intensify vaccination against the coronavirus as a “neighborhood campaign” imposed by “scientific necessity.”

In connection with “Sky News Arabia”, Melhak confirmed that this step “is a response to the specialists’ opinion on the need to accelerate and intensify vaccination to eliminate the Covid-19 virus, especially with the beginning of the spread of some mutated strains in order to reach mass immunity.”

In the meantime, Melhak sees it as “the best way to contain the virus and gradually progress towards herd immunity, which imposes 70 percent of the citizens’ vaccination rate.”

For his part, the President of the National Society for Infectious Diseases, Dr. Mohamed Yousfi, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia” that this health campaign in public spaces “is part of the comprehensive vaccination strategy to reach the largest number of vaccinators.” On the other hand, Dr. Yousfi explained that These neighborhood campaigns “need logistical capabilities and adequate doses of the vaccine.”