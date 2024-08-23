Algeria (Union)

The Algerian tanker “Ain Akr” sailed yesterday to Lebanon carrying a first shipment of 30,000 tons of fuel oil to restart power plants in the country.

Algeria decided last Sunday, in a gesture of solidarity, to provide the necessary quantities of fuel to operate Lebanon’s power plants, which stopped working last week due to fuel shortages. Other shipments will follow, but for now, the total quantity of fuel to be sent has not been announced. This is not the first time that Lebanon has been plunged into darkness, as the Lebanese rely on private generators, batteries or solar energy to provide themselves with electricity, due to a stifling economic crisis since 2019, accompanied by a political crisis represented by the vacancy of the position of the President of the Republic, the existence of a caretaker government and complete institutional paralysis.

Last Tuesday, the fuel loading process began on board the tanker belonging to the public oil and gas group “Sonatrach” at the port of Skikda, more than 400 km east of the capital Algiers, and the process continued for 18 hours, according to what a Sonatrach official told the official Algerian News Agency.