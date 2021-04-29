AdvertisingPortimao (Portugal) (AFP)

The new challenge moves from a saga that foretells one of the fiercest title battles in years, to the Algarve circuit in the Portuguese Grand Prix in the third round of the Formula 1 Championship of the Year, where British defending champion Lewis Hamilton enters an orphan one point ahead of Dutchman Max Verstappen. The seven-time defending champion is at the top of the drivers’ standings for the first time, given the superiority shown by Red Bull this season at the expense of Mercedes.

A mistake by Verstappen in the opening round in Bahrain contributed to Hamilton’s victory, while the timely intervention of the safety car favored the British after an uncharacteristic error on the Imola circuit in the Italian Emilia Romagna in the second round.

The 36-year-old Mercedes driver, who started in the first place, committed a mistake in the middle of the race that made him fall back in the ranking, which threatened to end the race outside the points centers, before driving his ascent drive bypassing all cars in front of him except Verstappen, to maintain the top of the drivers’ ranking at the expense of the Dutchman. Scoring the fastest lap gives its owner a point (44 versus 43).

Austrian Toto Wolff, manager of the Mercedes team, said that Red Bull had failed to exploit the clear superiority in speed in their car. In an interview with the official website of the German team, he said: To lead the championship (drivers and builders) seemed like a free exit from prison, because our competitors did not take advantage of the opportunity that we gave them. He continued: And this fully shows the great challenge that awaits us this season and how things can quickly change in Formula 1.

The Algarve has a special place in Hamilton’s heart, where, six months ago, he had achieved his 92nd victory in his career, surpassing the record he shared with German legend Michael Schumacher. The circuit may be the stage for another achievement for the Briton, as he has the opportunity to start from first place for the 100th time in the World Championships. History will also be in Verstappen’s hands to write, as a victory would lift the 23-year-old to the top of the drivers’ standings for the first time in his career.

For his part, Hamilton welcomed the competition awaited this season after the “silver arrows” team imposed its hegemony in recent years, while Ferrari, the closest to him, failed to compete with him. “I think it is the first time in a long time that a Red Bull has a car that can compete for the championship,” said the Briton, who aspired to the eighth world title to set the record that he shares with Schumacher. And he continued: So I think that the competition will be close throughout the year, hopefully we will see more of these battles.