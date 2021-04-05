That the current season of Real Murcia in the sports section is being a failure is something that is already assumed from the same club. It took too long to do it, but they have understood it that way. The first of them, a Julio Algar who has resigned as sports director of the entity after the defeat against the Linense and that leaves practically Without options to the square of the capital of Segura to be the next course in First RFEF. Or what is the same, I drop it down a category. Except for a miracle, the Nueva Condomina club will be in 2021-22 in the fourth national division, equivalent to the current Third.

Algar, whose stay at Real Murcia was always accompanied by controversy for his close relationship with members of the Board of Directors and his disagreements with Adrián Hernández, has not met the goal set in any of the seasons in which he was in charge of the sports management. The most positive thing could be his time as a coach, in the final stretch of 2018-19.

A year later, after ensuring permanence, he already took absolute power as sports director and the first criticisms came. With a medium-high budget for the category, he made a squad of players with little experience in Second B, among which was your son. This marked both of them throughout the course, as Adrián Hernández, the coach, did not trust the boy and neither did the stands. With the aim of Murcianizing the campus Footballers from the Region arrived that barely lasted a year, as is the case with Manolo, Peque, Juanra, Alberto or Marcos Legaz. Less Peque, the rest have played in the present course in Third Division. Real Murcia finished eighth, far from the playoff target and in a season in which the competition ended earlier than expected by Covid-19.

In it current championship, the fight with Adrián Hernández he was close to finishing both out of Real Murcia. The bad relationship between the two was never a secret. But Algar had the support of certain advisers with a lot of power in the club and the coach of the fans. A block was made whose The objective was promotion to Second or, minimum be in First RFEF. But since the summer it was seen that the level of reinforcements was not in line with the goal: Junior, Miguel Muñoz, Segura, Youness, Sandoval, Antonio Navas … The bad planning of summer was repeated in winter: Chumbi left, with five goals, and arrived Marcos Mendes, substitute for Algeciras CF. Together with him, Champagne to supply Marcellán; Miller and Gurdiel, two right-backs; Ton ripoll, which has not appeared; and Verza, Carrillo and Fuentes. The last two, possibly the only hits.

No renewals

There is much to blame on Algar, even when he was successful. Two of your bets, Álvaro Rodríguez and Dorrio, They went to clubs with greater potential due to their good performance at Real Murcia. The sports director was not quick to offer them the renewal and by the time he did it it was too late.

Homegrown sales

The idea of ​​Murcianizing the club did not last long. Not only because of the losses of players who were not at the expected level, also because it was sold to homegrown players as Meseguer, Juanma Bravo and Josema to CD Mirandés, AD Alcorcón and RCD Espanyol respectively. The amount for the three was minimal, not reaching 350,000 euros.

A Noteworthy case is that of Meseguer. Algar did not have him for the first team and the insistence of Adrián Hernández made the now CD Mirandés footballer one of the most outstanding of the course. He even made him wear the captain’s armband despite his youth.

Leaks

When a player has not interested, The salary has been leaked with interest so that the fans are against the footballer. Happened with the captain Armando, with Chumbi and Curto. Stormy summers in which important men of the dressing room were signaled from the club itself and finally remained. Two of them did not take long to take advantage of the moment to look for a way out, Armando and Chumbi.