The second part of the season begins for the 30 Preferent teams, the sixth category of Spanish football that is divided into two groups of 15. In the first, Cieza continues with an iron hand, without problems to beat La Hoya at home ( 2-0); and Fortuna continues in free fall, which fell justly against El Raal (1-2) to prolong a sporting and economic crisis that could get worse. El Algar continues to dream, which is already third in group two after storming El Secante (1-2) in the derby against Minerva. Here, both the subsidiary of Águilas and Alcantarilla remain firm up. The struggle of these two clubs for the leadership is tremendous.

Cieza is followed by Muleño, only 2 points behind after yesterday’s win. Santomera paid dearly for their defeat in Mula by taking the lead through Anthony. In added time, a brace by Pedro Antonio sealed a controversial ending with the expulsion of Francisco Javier by the locals and Youssef by the visitors (2-1). And Beniel, although with one more game, is 4 away from first place thanks to the narrow victory over Plus Ultra (1-0).

Ceuti, bottom of group one, caresses the first victory of the season, but Molina raises a 0-2 after the break (3-2)



The Abarán breathes in the middle of the stage, who choked on El Esparragal. In the end, and in just four minutes, the locals defeated their rival with goals from Fenoll (penalty) and Javiti (2-0). Fair local victory against a tough team that failed the clearest chance through Elías, with the 0-0. Ceutí came close to achieving their first victory in the league, but they were unable to maintain the 0-2 lead in the first half in Molina and ended up losing 3-2. The ‘top 5’ is closed by Churra, without problems yesterday to beat Cehegín (2-0).

Palote, a classic, to the rescue



Murky waters in the subsidiary of the Mar Menor, which loses camber with those above. His namesake from Águilas is the intractable leader of group two and inflicted a corrective away from home and demonstrated his superiority in the ninety minutes (1-3). A regional football classic like Palote keeps the pulse of the Alcantarilla with the columbines. His target in San Pedro in 89 is gold (1-2). Hard corrective from Montecasillas to Juvenia (0-5). The Cabezo de Torres continues to rise, with its victory over Roldán (2-1). And Totana thrashed a poor Lorca FC (3-0).