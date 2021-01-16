Mixed teams made up of brigades from the Autonomous Community and the City Council yesterday began a special campaign to clean the coastline of the southern Mar Menor beaches, to remove the algae deposits accumulated during the recent wind storms.

“The proliferation of algae is continuous in this area and, although the growth rate slows in winter, the wind in recent weeks has accelerated its deposit. We removed them to avoid their decomposition and the generation of sludge, ”reported the deputy mayor and head of the Mar Menor commission, Noelia Arroyo.

The work is carried out by a score of workers dependent on the General Directorate of the Mar Menor of the Community and the Department of Infrastructures. At the moment, it is focused on Punta Brava and Los Urrutias, which are the areas with the highest accumulation of waste. In the coming days they will continue in Los Nietos, Islas Menores and Playa Paraíso.

The algae that have appeared on the Mediterranean side of La Manga will remain on the shore to protect the beaches from future storms, following the recommendations of the technicians. These are deposits of organic remains that, due to their quantity and characteristics, do not pose health risks or discomfort due to decomposition. However, they reduce the effect of the sea on sandbanks in the event of strong winds again, by fixing them to the coast.