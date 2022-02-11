Feed humans and animals, replace plastic, serve as medicine and limit global warming. Algae would offer a huge field of innovation to help the planet. Let’s see it.

From February 9 to 11, the city of Brest, in Brittany, will host the first international summit dedicated to the preservation of the oceans, called One Ocean Summit. Some twenty heads of state will meet there together with NGOs and scientists specialized in the environment. Among the issues that will be addressed is the balance of the situation of maritime spaces, the search for concrete solutions to protect them and also reflect on how to make better use of them.

Philippe Potin, marine biologist and director of research at CNRS, and Vincent Doumeizel, adviser on oceans at the United Nations Global Compact, will be present to present a solution. “We must bet on algae,” exclaimed both experts contacted by France 24. “Often, when talking about algae, you have that bad image of green or brown mounds that invade the beaches of Brittany or the Antilles. It’s a shame “, laments Philippe Potin. “When we find them on the beaches, it is because they were uprooted from their base due to pollution or industrial activities. They are not the problem, they are a consequence.”

“The reality is that these plants play an essential role for our planet,” insists the researcher. Algae are to maritime spaces what forests are to land surfaces. “They are also the lungs of the planet. Thanks to their photosynthesis, they absorb CO2 and release oxygen,” explains the specialist in the field who works at the Roscoff Biological Station (Britain). “They alone are responsible for half of the Earth’s oxygen supply. They do the climate a huge favor.”

“They are also essential for life in the ocean because they create special habitats for thousands of species of fish and shellfish,” insists the scientist. “By a domino effect, it is partly thanks to them that we can have a great diversity of fishing on the coasts.

In total, there are some 10,000 species of algae visible to the naked eye scattered across the planet, from seaweed off the coast of Britain to kelp in Tasmania and Wakame in Japan.

“The world’s least exploited resource”

In addition to their role in climate and biodiversity, these plants could be used in a large number of sectors ranging from food to industry, including medicine. “Today it is one of the least exploited resources on the planet,” insists Vincent Doumeizel, author of the book “The Algae Revolution” (published in French by Des Équateurs publishing house).

“70% of our planet is water and yet our seas and oceans only represent 3% of our food. This is absurd,” he continues. This observation made this former employee of the food industry interested in aquatic plants. “We know that one of the great challenges of this century is that we have reached our terrestrial limits in terms of our food systems. We are running out of land, our intensive agriculture is especially harmful to the planet. It is clear that it is time to think about new applications”.

However, seaweed seems to have all the makings of a magical ingredient. They are already consumed daily in Asia and are highly appreciated by dietitians, as they are rich in protein, vitamins and fiber, and contain very little fat. According to a study carried out by the University of Wageningen, in the Netherlands, if 2% of the oceans were dedicated to its cultivation, with its associated ecosystems of fish and shellfish, the protein needs of the entire planet could be met.

And it can’t just be fed to humans. “They can be used as feed for animals, especially cattle. This would improve their immune system,” says Vincent Doumeizel. In agriculture, France already has several towns, mainly in Brittany, that use them as fertilizer for their plantations.

Algae are also beginning to make their appearance in the field of medicine, especially in antifungal or anti-inflammatory creams. For example, fucal algae are known to relieve heartburn. Another example: a patent was recently filed for a cream and gel based on Skeletonema marinoi to combat acne.

As for industrial uses, in Europe there are a dozen companies that have begun to produce biodegradable packaging from algae to replace plastic. “Others are thinking of using them to make clothes. In the Netherlands, a start-up is working on algae-based menstrual protection items,” says the specialist.

“Finally, it is in the field of energy that they are proving difficult to exploit,” says Philippe Potin. “For a while, we thought about using them as agrofuel, but too large quantities are needed.”

Two men harvest red algae in a lagoon in northern Tunisia, on May 27, 2021. © FETHI BELAID / AFP

Asia is a pioneer, the rest of the world is behind

“Actually, this is nothing new. Algae have been consumed for hundreds of years. Prehistoric man ate them, as did indigenous populations around the world,” explains Vincent Doumeizel. “The practice just disappeared almost everywhere in Greco-Roman times, except Asia.”

Today, Asia, a pioneer in algaculture (the cultivation of algae in artificial ponds), concentrates 99% of world production. In 2015, China was far ahead of the rest of the world with 13 million tons collected, followed by Indonesia with 9 million tons.

In Europe, France and Norway dominate a still very limited production. Unlike Asia, algaculture is so far in its infancy. According to the Blue Economy 2021 report from the European Commission, only 32% of algae is produced in Europe. The remaining 68% comes from the so-called wild collection, that is, the uprooting of these plants directly in their natural environment. “We are really in the hunter-gatherer phase,” says Vincent Doumeizel wryly.

However, the world market is expanding rapidly. According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), production tripled between 2000 and 2018. It is “the fastest growing food production sector in the world,” says the institution.

Finding a balance between exploitation and protection

Currently, Philippe Potin and Vincent Doumeizel advocate an acceleration of algaculture. “Apart from the economic potential, what is most crucial is that many algae are disappearing on a large scale due to warming oceans linked to climate change,” explains Philippe Potin, citing the example of California, where a kelp forest has receded a 80% in recent years. “Developing algae cultivation will allow ecosystems to be restored.”

“But of course you have to do it in a very reasoned and careful way,” he continues. “This is not about further damaging our oceans by doing anything to grow algae at any cost.” In Asia, algaculture is showing some limits. Like conventional intensive agriculture, it is regularly criticized because it often prevails over other activities related to the sea. The use of fertilizers to accelerate production is also common. “And they are often monocultures that, in fact, kill other species,” laments Philippe Potin.

In Europe there is also a great difficulty: “Of the thousands of existing species of algae, we can currently only cultivate about ten, and mainly Asian species”, explains the biologist. “So we have to intensify research on our European species. We want to avoid importing exotic algae that disturb ecosystems.”

Philippe Potin and Vincent Doumeizel took over the leadership of the Safe Seaweed Coalition. This new organization is managed by the United Nations, the CNRS and the Lloyd’s Register Foundation. His ambition is to bring together industrialists, scientists and producers to structure this farm and implement legislation on an international scale.

At the One Ocean Summit, Vincent Doumeizel is also scheduled to meet with Barbara Pompili, Minister for the Ecological Transition of France. “France has enormous potential. In Brittany we have an area of ​​algae that is unique in the world. The government must be aware of this.”

This article has been adapted from its French original.